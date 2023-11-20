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On the Limits of One Mind
Why most CTOs should not lead Product
Nov 20, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
1
AI: Make or Build
Crafting AI strategy with Limited Resources
Nov 13, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
1
Cross-Pollination is also Cross-Pollution
How cross-functional squad setups clash with tech middle management
Nov 6, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
1
October 2023
Uniting Data Fiefdoms Under Your Banner
Aligning incentives to destroy data silos
Oct 30, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
2
1
Cross-Dysfunctional Product Teams
To Spotify or Not to Spotify
Oct 23, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
2
Getting Credit: Performance vs. Success
Casting the widest net possible to maximise getting 'lucky'
Oct 16, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
Breaking into Industry as a Social Scientist
Stop envying natural sciences and market yourself better
Oct 9, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
1
1
Data & AI Strategy: Running a Profit Centre
Part 4: Transforming Data & AI cost centres
Oct 2, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
4
September 2023
Data & AI Strategy: Defining Your Stratagems
Part 3: Selecting your moves
Sep 25, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
Data & AI Strategy: Four Horsemen of Data Apocalypse
Part 2: Building a robust foundation for your AI investment
Sep 18, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
4
Delivering Data & AI Strategy
Part 1: Understanding your dire situation
Sep 11, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
4
1
Valid Concerns of Middle Management
[Part 1—valid critiques of middle management—was published last week]
Sep 4, 2023
•
Gokhan Ciflikli
1
© 2026 Gokhan Ciflikli
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