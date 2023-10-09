TeamCraft

TeamCraft

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Salvador Lorca 📚's avatar
Salvador Lorca 📚
Apr 25, 2025Edited

Good. I think that the Spanish-speaking community can be also interested. Is it possible to translate this post, with credits and links to your newsletter and to you? Many thanks in advance.

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